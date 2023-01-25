Greenville FFA begins strawberry sale

GREENVILLE — The Greenville FFA is starting strawberry sales. The strawberries are fresh from the Florida Farm Bureau and are being sold by FFA members until Feb. 10.

The chapter is selling a flat of strawberries or half a flat of strawberries. A flat of strawberries contains eight one-pound clear clam-shell containers of strawberries and a half flat contains four one-pound clear clam-shell containers of strawberries.

The flat of strawberries is $25 and a half flat is $15. The strawberries will be delivered the week of Feb. 27. If you would like to purchase strawberries, please contact a Greenville FFA member or call (937) 548-4188 ext. 1150.