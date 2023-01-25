Midmark announces technical scholarships

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, recently announced the company is accepting applications for three 2023 technical scholarships. Interested high school seniors who meet all requirements should apply online at 2023 Midmark Awards and Scholarships by Friday, Feb. 24.

The Midmark Technical Scholarship provides $20,000 paid out over four years, as well as a paid co-op opportunity for three semesters. The Midmark Technical Student Award offers $5,000 and a paid co-op opportunity for two semesters. The Midmark Electrical and Computer Technical Scholarship offers $2,500. Each scholarship is awarded to one qualified graduating high school senior who is attending Darke, Miami, Mercer, Auglaize or Shelby County high schools.

“As Midmark transforms healthcare experiences, it is especially important to not only identify technical talent, but to also deliver valuable learning experiences in order to develop the skills they need to be successful at companies like Midmark,” said Sue Hulsmeyer, vice president, human resources and corporate communications. “Midmark dedicates significant resources and works closely with regional universities, career/training centers and technical schools to train and prepare future workers with the necessary high-tech skills and training.”

While important, the scholarships are just one small component of Midmark’s workforce development program. Through the program, the company hires several co-ops each semester in electrical, computer, mechanical and biomedical and business roles, offering valuable practical work experience to strengthen classroom-based education. The company typically has more than 30 co-ops working for it throughout the year in various departments.

In the fall 2023, Midmark participated in the OnRamp Student Innovation Program from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business. The program connects Ohio State students with area companies to work on real-world projects and campaigns. During the ten-week program, the team of students worked closely with Midmark on a research project that involved the company’s Animal Health business unit. At the end of the program, the team presented the results of their research to Midmark executives. The students gained valuable work experience and Midmark received fresh thinking and new perspectives from the next generation of the workforce.

In June 2022, Midmark also announced a joint effort with the West Central Ohio Manufacturing Partnership (WCOMP) and Ohio STEM to advance STEM and increase interest in manufacturing careers. As part of the announcement, Midmark hosted educators from seven school districts to help them understand the skills needed to pursue STEM careers.

For more information about Midmark’s workforce development program and available career opportunities, visit midmark.com/careers. For scholarship questions, email [email protected].

