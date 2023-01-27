Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Jan. 18

THEFT: At 10:02 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Wagner Avenue for a report of a theft of money from an EBT/SNAP card. Officers spoke to the female victim and her caregiver. It was found on Jan. 3 that $69.67 was spent at a Stop and Shop in Woodmere, NY; on Jan. 4, $24.12 was spent at a Stop and Shop at Atlantic Ave in Baldwin, NY; on Jan. 5, $29.78 was spent at a Target located in Minnesota, and $15.77 was spent at a Stop and Shop at New Hyde Park, NY. Stop and Shop located in New Hyde Park was able to obtain two photos of the subject: a black male wearing black pants and an orange hoodie with a green hat.

Jan. 19

ASSAULT: At 11:44 a.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Martin Street in reference to an assault. The female victim was observed to have a large knot on the top of the right side of her forehead, and she advised a 16-year old juvenile had hit her in the head with a small metal pipe. Officers spoke to the male juvenile and his mother, and he admitted to hitting the female victim because they had gotten into a verbal argument. The juvenile was cited for assault and released to his mother.

THEFT: Officers spoke with a male victim at 9:17 a.m. regarding him giving his brother $1,400 in cash to give an exterminator on Aug. 7. The victim advised when he returned home, he learned his house was still infected with insects and believed his brother did not pay and took the money. The victim’s brother was contacted and advised that $500 of the $1,400 was a personal loan to him, and the other $900 was for work to be done to the victim’s house. He also advised the workers never showed up, so he kept all $1,400 for himself and was going to pay the victim back. The prosecutors’ office advised the officers that due to the victim willingly giving his brother the money along with the brother stating that $500 of it was for a personal loan, and keeping the rest with the intention of paying him back, it was determined that this would be a civil matter between the two brothers with no charges.

Jan. 20

FIGHT: Officers at the Greenville High School were notified, by the principal, of a fight that had occurred outside of the school in the City Park at 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 19. Video evidence showed three females verbally arguing when one of the female’s guardians attempted to pull her away by her hair. As the female and guardian were walking to their vehicle, the other two girls can be seen running up behind the juvenile and guardian and begin hitting them with closed fists. All three girls were issued a misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct.

Jan. 21

THEFT: At 7:12 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a theft complaint. The employee advised Darla Harris put a package of steak down the back of her shirt, as well as two blocks of cheese in her purse while she was shopping. Harris purchased other items, but did not scan the meat and cheese. Harris admitted to stealing the items because she did not have money to pay for them, and she was issued a misdemeanor citation for theft.

Jan. 22

ASSAULT: At 12:36 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Martin Street in reference to an assault. The female victim advised she and Janston Garner were in a verbal argument over him being high on methamphetamine and her texting someone. The female had told Garner he needed to leave. He took her car keys and struck her in the face with an open hand, leaving a busted upper and lower lip. Garner was located and detained. He denied touching the female victim and the busted lip was not caused by him. He was released from custody and issued a misdemeanor citation for assault.

Jan. 23

MISC. COMPLAINT: At 6:12 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Third Street in reference to a mobile hotspot being found in the residence. Upon arrival, the female contact advised her ex-boyfriend planted a Verizon mobile hotspot in her residence to wirelessly steal her information from other cellular devices. Officers informed her this device is an internet hotspot with no sim card, and doesn’t have the capability of taking information from other wireless devices. The female believed this device was evidence and requested the officers take it.

WELFARE CHECK: At 12:23 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Hunter Oak Apartments in reference to the welfare check. The manager advised she wanted a welfare check done on a tenant because she believed he had Covid due to a note being left on the door indicating someone inside had Covid. The apartment was unlocked and no one answered the door. Officers made entry into the apartment and no one was located, but given the state of the apartment, it appeared the resident had moved out. A friend of the tenant wanted to report him missing on Jan. 25, and when officers went back to the apartment to confirm it was still empty, a neighbor advised he had moved to Texas about two weeks prior. The resident was able to be contacted, and officers were able to see he was not in any danger. The missing tenant advised he wanted to get away from issues he had in Ohio.

DOMESTIC: At 4:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Gray Ave in reference to a harassment call. The female complainant advised her husband, Dustin Burk, had made a threatening phone call. She advised she recorded the call on her laptop computer. On the recording, one can hear Burk state he intended on hurting her and would willingly serve the prison time. The complainant advised she did not feel safe in her home, and she knows he is capable of following through on the threats stated in the phone call. Burk will be charged with domestic violence once he is located.

Jan. 24

WANTED PERSON: At 5:46 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint. Dispatchers advised officers the owner of the business wanted two men who were sleeping inside the business to be trespassed, as the men have been there for the past couple of days. One of the men was recognized as Paul Brown Jr., and he had an active warrant on the original charge of breaking and entering with no bond. Brown was trespassed from the residence and transported to the jail to be held on no bond.

