GREENVILLE — I Am Well Darke County, a group of dedicated body, mind and medical professionals, is hosting the second “Celebrate You! Saturday” on Feb. 4, noon to 4 p.m., at Om Your Day studio, 120 West Third St., Greenville.

This month the team will focus on the need to “Open Your Heart to Love and Health” by offering a variety of disciplines and showing how to incorporate them into a healthy heart practice. “Friends and Family CPR” will be presented along with mini sessions in Healing Touch, Massage, Reiki, Sound Therapy, Chair Yoga, Thai Yoga Massage, Aerobics and Essential Oils Hand Massage. Information will include Nutrition, Healthy Habits and Life Coaching. Wayne Hospital will also provide valuable information about the February Vascular Screening Program.

A $20 donation will benefit the I Am Well Foundation, a non-profit organization devoted to a Whole-Person Optimal Health model designed to empower individuals to achieve and maintain health and wellness throughout their life. The Foundation envisions an America where all people are living at their highest health potential and are guaranteed access to whole-person-centered optimal health care. For more information about the foundation, visit www.iamwelldoundation.

To learn more about “Celebrate You! Saturday, visit the I Am Well Facebook page.