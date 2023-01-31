Francis speaks at breakfast

GREENVILLE — Jordan Francis, the new Darke County Health Commissioner, spoke recently at an Ag-Labor Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Jack’s Cabin Restaurant, Greenville.

Francis outlined the many services the Health Department provides from inoculations, vaccines and death certificates, to well and septic tank inspections. He advised that he is a strong advocate for Public Health and that the recent Covid-19 Pandemic had put that system through a severe test with the administration of the vaccines and boosters on a massive scale. He lamented the fact that only about 36 percent of the population in Darke County have received their vaccines and boosters, and thus the Health Department, under his leadership, will be engaged in a vigilant education effort.

The next Ag Breakfast will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 a.m., at Jack’s Cabin; more details to come later.