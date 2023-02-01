Sports Collectibles Show is this weekend

PIQUA — A Sports Collectibles Show will be held Feb. 3-5 at Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua.

Don’t miss the annual sports card and collectibles show that features nearly 50 tables that blanket the mall with dealers. They will be showcasing sports cards, collectibles, memorabilia, comic books, and additional sports themed items for the NFL, MLB, Ohio State and many more. This is one of the best shows in the area. Admission is free.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The event is sponsored by SC Collectibles and the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

For additional information regarding the show or to reserve a table, call 937-773-0950.