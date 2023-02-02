Arts Place announces new director

PORTLAND, Ind. — Arts Place, a regional arts provider based in Portland, IN serving east central Indiana and west central Ohio, welcomes Shawnda Roussey as the new Center Director at the Jay County Campus of Arts Place. Her responsibilities will include the management of the facilities and staff, fundraising, and programming for the campus.

Roussey is a graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and certification in Health and Human Services. Her work history includes extensive management experience. She is a graduate of Jay County High School where she participated in the arts as a Marching Patriot, Drum Major, and member of the Friendship Company Swing Choir.

She is a Portland resident where she resides with her husband and children. In her spare time, Roussey loves to sing and is an active Cross Fit competitor.

Carolyn Carducci, executive director & CEO of Arts Place noted “this is a new position at the Jay County Campus of Arts Place. Shawnda’s leadership and organizational skills, ability to manage many moving parts, and knowledge of the arts make her a perfect fit for this position. We look forward to having Shawnda onboard to help us streamline the work we that we do, expand our programming, and better serve the community.”

Roussey will start her new position on Monday, Feb. 27 at the Jay County Campus of Arts Place.