Commissioners discuss new grant and expenses

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss new grants and expense requests. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

A new grant for the 2023 Airport Runway Rehab project was approved by the commissioners approved with a two-step process. In a matter of revenue and appropriation increases for the project, a total of $719,563 was approved to cover the State Reimbursement Grant, the county share, advances in, consultant service, project contracts, administrative, and advances out.

The second step consisted of the county’s match for the new 2023 Airport Runway Grant totaling $18,937 from Unknown Matches to the project.

$60,842.58 was approved for transfer to cover Job and Family Services for Children Services for the month of February. This expense is a monthly budget estimated to help support CSEA.

Bids for the Resurfacing and Paving Markings for county and township roadways will be due by Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m. and will be read at the regular session with the Darke County Commissioners. Sealed proposals can be received at 520 South Broadway, Greenville until the final date and time.

In accordance with the plans and specifications now on file in the office of the Darke County Engineer, bids may be submitted by mail or in person to the Office of the Darke County Commissioners. The County intends and requires the project 1 be completed by Sept. 15, and that project 2 be completed by Sept. 30.

Various expense requests for the Darke County Sheriff and Common Pleas Court have been approved. Marked as recommended, a $570 total expense request for Rachael Prickett and Michaela Clark was approved for them to attend The Complete Female Cop seminar in Dayton on Feb. 10. Prickett will also be attending a crime scene and LE photography in March. It is a recommended event with an estimated total of $811.

Also approved was a recommended Basic Training and BAC Mechanic event for Victoria Meyers. The training will be held on Feb. 21 and cost $60 total for meals. An estimated total of $159 was approved for Kelly Moody to attend a first Responder Chaplain/Peer Support Training-level 3 in March. Georganna Rascon-Huber will be attending a mandatory Domestic Relations Spring Seminar in March. Estimated total expenses for covering the meeting is $125, and it covers transportation, and registration.

Versailles Chamber of Commerce recognized their 2023 Citizen of the Year, Bill Roll, via proclamation. The commissioners had attended the Chamber of Commerce banquet held at Silas Restaurant in Versailles. The Proclamation proclaimed Feb. 1 as Bill Roll day in celebration of his upstanding citizenship.

Joel Brantingham with WTGR expressed his excitement for Roll, as he has personally work alongside him on various projects.

“Congratulations to Bill Roll on his retirement and proclamation. I have had him on community ties a couple of times, and I know he has meant a lot to the people among the years,” Brantingham said.

Brantingham wished all the best to Roll in the future.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].