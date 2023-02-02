Edison State accepting scholarship applications

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is accepting applications for campus-based scholarships through March 1. With the submission of one application, students will be considered for over 35 scholarships offered through The Edison Foundation and Edison State.

Scholarships are awarded based on a variety of reasons, including scholastic achievement, financial need, hobbies, college major, academic merit, political involvement, or participation in athletics.

While not all scholarships require the completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), students must complete the FAFSA to be considered for need-based scholarships. Additionally, scholarship donors recognize that outside factors may occasionally have a negative effect on a student’s academic progress. Thus, not all scholarships consider a student’s GPA as a final determination of eligibility.

When completing the Edison State Scholarship Application, students must submit a 500-word essay, all transcripts, and a letter of recommendation.

To learn more and apply, visit www.edisonohio.edu/apply.