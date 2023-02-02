Local Briefs

Bradford BOE to meet

BRADFORD — The Treasurer of the Board of Bradford Exempted Village School District gave notice that the Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 760 Railroad Avenue, Bradford. The public is invited to watch using the information on the district website at www.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the Board of Education must contact the Superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday of the board meeting. The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary, as provided by law.

FM conferences

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe will hold Parent Teacher Conferences on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the school. Meeting times are from 2-7:45 p.m. for the elementary school and from 1:30-6 p.m., for the middle/high school.

There will be a two-hour early dismissal on Thursday, Feb. 16. There will be no school on Friday, Feb. 17, as this is a Teacher Inservice Day.

To schedule an appointment, call the middle/high school at 937-947-1328. The elementary will be using the same online scheduler they used last year. Please log on to the following website after Feb. 6, 8 a.m. to schedule your conference for elementary student(s), at https://pickatime.com/client?ven=11612227 or call the elementary office.

Conservation Camp counselors needed

GREENVILLE — Darke Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) is seeking responsible, energetic high school and college students to serve as counselors for the fourth annual Conservation Day Camp at Chenoweth Trails on June 14 and 15. Application forms are available online at www.darkeswcd.com or at the Darke SWCD office. The application deadline is April 21 at 4 p.m. For questions, contact Elizabeth Farver at the Darke SWCD office at 937-548-1715 ext. 3.

Genealogy group to meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Genealogy is having a meeting on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Darke County Extension Office on Wagner Avenue between Edison State and the Veterans Service Office. Caroline Petitjean will speak on Ft. Jefferson. They will have refreshments after. This meeting is open to everyone.

Singles Dance is Feb.4

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Feb. 4. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. There is a $9 cover charger per person. The band will be Thunder Bay. Food will be available. There is no concession that night – only a spaghetti dinner for $8 while it lasts. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets.

Come and enjoy a fun evening of dancing. You must 21 years of age.

For more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.