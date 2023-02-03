Cattlemen plan annual banquet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Cattlemen’s will be holding their annual banquet on Saturday, March 4, at the Greenville VFW on Ohio Street.

At the banquet, the organization will recognize outstanding youth that exhibited beef projects at the 2022 Darke County Fair, scholarship recipients, crown their 2023 royalty and recognize a Darke County Beef producer for dedication to the county’s beef industry.

The guest speaker for the evening will be Amanda Radke, a fifth generation rancher from Mitchell, SD. Radke regularly tackles industry issues as a columnist and speaker. She’s gone head-to-head against animal rights activists, environmental extremists, politicians, and celebrities who seek to eliminate animal agriculture.

Radke believes food security is national security, and her work is focused on keeping producers on the land and ensuring every citizen has access to safe, affordable and nutritious food in this country.

Reservations are due by February 17th. Cost to attend is $14 per adult, children ages 8-18 is $7/plate and children 7 and under are free. For more information, contact Erin Horst at 740-517-1427.