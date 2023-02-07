Boys high school basketball brackets are set

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — The high school boys basketball programs now know where they stand in postseason play. The OHSAA released the boys basketball tournament brackets on Feb. 5. The teams will have one week of regular season play to get ready to make a tournament run.

The eight local schools span three different divisions with two schools getting a first round bye. Two local schools will face each other in the first round.

Here is where each school landed in the bracket and what their path looks like towards at least a regional appearence.

Division II:

Greenville will wait a week before they play their tournament game. The Green Wave has a bye for the first round and will play the winner of the top seeded Chaminade Julienne and the 23rd seed Benjamin Logan. Greenville is the 22nd seed with a 2-18 record and a 1-15 conference record.

More than likely, the Green Wave will face the top seed in Chaminade Julienne on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at Trent Arena in Kettering. If they can pull off the upset, the highest remaining seed is the seventh seeded Ponitz.

Division III:

Both Arcanum and Tri-Village are in the same Sectional/District bracket. The two teams could meet up in the district final.

For Arcanum, they are the ninth seed and take on the sixth seeded Waynesville. The Trojans were supposed to host Waynesville back in December, but the game was cancelled due to weather. Waynesville is 13-6 and do share common wins against Brookville and Dayton Christian. Arcanum is 10-9 with a 5-5 conference record. If Arcanum advances, they would take on the winner of fifth seeded Dixie and eighth seeded Brookville. The Trojans do have a win over Brookville, but have a three-point loss at Dixie on Dec. 9.

For Tri-Village, they are the third seed and will take on the 19th seed in Houston. The winner of this game takes on the 20th seed in Northwestern. The Patriots are 15-5 with a 9-1 conference record. The Patriots could face a WOAC foe if they get past the first two rounds. Dixie is the next highest seed.

Both the Trojans and the Patriots play at Northmont on Feb. 14. Tri-Village will play Houston at 5 p.m. while Arcanum will play Waynesville at 8 p.m.

In a different sectional, Versailles is the seventh seed and has a bye. The 10-9 Tigers with a 4-4 conference record will take on the winner of the tenth seed Milton-Union and 15th seed Valley View. A win will more than likely set up a district semifinal appearence between them and the two seed in Preble Shawnee. The Arrows are 17-3 and own at least a share of the WOAC title right now.

Versailles will play at Northmont on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. against the winner of the Milton-Union and Valley View game.

Division IV:

The rest of the Darke County schools are in Division IV. With this division, the first round starts with the matchup between the sixth seed in Ansonia going up against the seventh seed in Bradford. The two schools met on Dec. 9 at Bradford where the Railroaders won 58-47. It will be different this time as Bradford is without Parker Davidson, who had 30 points in that game, and Ansonia is playing better basketball now. But the Railroaders should not be counted out as the team is hovering around a .500 record with Davidson.

The teams will play each other on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at Piqua. The winner will take on the winner of the game between the third seed in Fort Loramie and the tenth seed in Covington.

In another bracket, Franklin Monroe is the tenth seed and will take on the third seed in Catholic Central. Both teams have defeated Mechanicsburg, but the Irish did beat Emmaunuel Christian at home while the Jets lost their game to Emmanuel Christian. However, the Jets were on the road. A win could see the Jets take on the winner of Legacy Christian, the sixth seed, and Yellow Springs, the seventh seed. Franklin Monroe did lose to both teams during the regular season.

The Jets will play Catholic Central on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at Troy. Franklin Monroe is 5-15 with a 3-8 conference record.

Mississinawa Valley is the 11th seed in another bracket going up against the second seed in Russia. They will play their game on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at Piqua. Russia is 14-2 and have defeated Bradford and Ansonia, two teams the Blackhawks lost to this season. The winner of this game takes on the 13th seed in Triad. The next highest seed in the bracket is the fourth seed in Botkins.

The Blackhawks will play their game against Russia on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at Piqua. Mississinawa Valley is 5-15 with a 3-7 conference record.

