Buchy to speak at breakfast

GREENVILLE — There will be an Ag-Labor & Politics Breakfast, on Saturdat, Feb. 11, 8 a.m., at Jack’s Cabin Restaurant in Greenville.

The cost is $5 at the door, with any balance being taken care of by the event’s sponsors for that day, which are Darke County Farm Bureau and Darke County Farmers Union.

The featured speaker will be the Honorable Jim Buchy who will talk about his long career of representing Agriculture, in the Ohio General Assembly and the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

RSVPs are welcome and appreciated, but not necessary. Please text to Ted Finnarn at (937) 417-4104 or respond by email to [email protected].