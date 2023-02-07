Commissioners discuss recommendation acceptances, award notices

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss recommendation acceptances and award notices. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

The board voted to accept a recommendation from Crawford Murphy & Tilly (CMT) to award Buschur Electric the contract for a project at the Darke County Airport. The project will cover fuel tank electric service connection. Two bids were received on Jan. 24, and Garber Electric Contractors bid a total of $97,600 for the project where Buschur Electric bid $81,500.

Based on the review and available funding, CMT recommended the County Commissioners accept and award the contract, for a total value of $81,500 to Buschur Electric.

“Buschurs gave us a good price because they are the ones who are doing the electric work on the terminal, so they are already implemented up there. They are doing other work, so it makes sense,” Aultman said.

The commissioners also awarded the demolition and site revitalization program to Mikesell Excavating, Inc. for two properties: the State Route 721 and Childrens Home Bradford Road properties. They are both located in Adams Twp. The bids were accepted on Jan. 25, and the contractor price of the awarded contract is $24,500.

Along the same lines, Mikesell Excavating, Inc. was also awarded a $47,000 contract for the demolition and site revitalization program project for project number five for four properties: South Main Street in New Madison, Hollansburg-Arcanum Road in Harrison Twp., Delisle-Fourman Road in Neave Twp., and State Route 722 in Twin Twp.

“You may ask why we are grouping them together, and it is because it is an economy of location,” Aultman said.

He advised the projects are grouped together to cut costs associated with moving equipment because the properties are close together.

A funding consultation service agreement between the County Commissioners and Key funding Services, Inc. was approved. The consultant shall perform grant preparation, administration, and program consultant services related to the Brownfield Revitalization Program for the Gettysburg School Partial Demolition project on behalf of the commissioners. Phase I states the services for this phase will be a lump sum of $5,000, and a total of $13,500 will be the maximum compensation for the services required as written in Phase II.

Another funding consultation service agreement was approved between the commissioners and Key Funding Services, Inc. for the Warren Sunoco Assessment. Phase I will not exceed $3,550, and Phase II will not exceed $9,450.

The commissioners had to vote to approve the amendment of a board appointed member from the Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Back in December 2022, the commissioners made an appointment for a new term, and the appointment was approved on Dec. 1. However, due to the board member unfortunately losing his daughter, he no longer qualifies to serve on the board.

The commissioners approved the appointment of Bradley Hoffman to replace the previous board member effective Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2026.

