Give blood, give love to win date night

DAYTON — Give blood during the heart of winter and get a chance to win the Community Blood Center St. Valentine’s Day “Date Night” gift basket.

Everyone who registers to donate Feb. 6 thru Feb. 11 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing for the “Date Night” basket that includes a $200 gift card to Cooper’s Hawk restaurant, two tickets to the Great Escape Room Dayton, and Winan’s Chocolates.

All registered donors will receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give Love” long-sleeve, hoodie t-shirt. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

CBC is currently in low supply of type O and B negative blood. Averting severe shortages of these blood types has added to the traditional challenges of maintaining a strong winter blood supply.

Save time when you donate by downloading the Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.