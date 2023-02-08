Niley memorial cartoon given to daughters

The Daily Advocate’s editorial cartoonist Paul Ackley recently presented the cartoon honoring Dave Niley to his daughters, Deb Emerick and Terri Andrews. Ackley and the Daily Advocate/Early Bird wanted to find a way to honor the memory of the man who has been an incredible part of the community throughout the years. Niley was not just a business owner, but also someone who cared about Darke County. The Rolling 50’s Car Club and the Darke County Fair are only a couple of the organizations he helped.