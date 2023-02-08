Rhodes State offers several programs

LIMA — Rhodes State College’s Workforce Development and Innovation Division is launching the 2023 Continuing and Community Education Programs. These non-credit classes are designed to help participants learn a new skill or hobby through personal enrichment.

In-person and online classes are available. Yoga will take place on campus on Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. starting on March 1 and ending on April 19. Introduction to Digital Scrapbooking, Discover Sign Language, Personal Finance, Advanced Microsoft Excel 2019, Creating WordPress Websites, and Luscious, and Low-Fat, Lightning-Quick Meals classes are available online at any time.

Rhodes State College’s Continuing and Community Education Programs is an extension of the College’s mission to provide “life-long learning” to the community as participants learn new skills through interactive non-credit classes designed for fun and educational memories. Those interested should contact Ashley Hunter at [email protected]