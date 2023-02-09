Discernment – food for thought

By Kathy Monnin

Versailles News

Discernment, according to Wikipedia is the ability to obtain sharp perceptions or to judge well. The ability to discern is the necessary base core of decision making. Each of us makes decisions every day and the quality of our decisions are based on our good judgment or our ability to discern. For instance, if it were 9 degrees outside, we would choose warm clothing and a coat before leaving the house. It is thought that we make hundreds of decisions each day from when to get up, what to wear, what to eat, to how late we stay up before starting the process over.

Discernment is the ability to recognize small details, accurately distinguish between two similar things, and make intelligent judgments by using such observations. Discernment is a gift, not just from a spiritual aspect, but an aptitude or talent that some possess but not all. More simply put discernment is wisdom.

Wisdom comes from the insight and understanding derived through the ability to discern. We can gain knowledge by studying but it is when discernment is present that our knowledge matures into wisdom. We can study books and Scriptures but lack discernment because we fail to grow in wisdom. Just as with common sense, some have more than others, the same is true with discernment. “Discernment allows one’s knowledge to penetrate the cloudiness and cut through layers of confusion and ambiguity to perceive distinctions accurately.” Learn Religions (online www.learnreligions.com/discernment-in-the-bible-5194992#)

Discernment and judgement are two related words however judgment can be arbitrary or in poor taste without discernment. Discernment is a virtue. Virtue is a quality considered morally good, useful and desirable in a person. To grow in discernment, one must desire truth, for without truth there is nothing. Truth is mankind’s anchor. Without truth there would be barrenness since life would cease to have purpose or meaning. Truth is not subjective but absolute.

Truth is as necessary to our being as gravity is to our existence. We cannot create our own truth without deceiving ourselves, such is the case with gravity. Indeed, we have freewill to deny the existence of gravity, however, without gravity the entire Universe would turn into a floating mixed mess of atoms and molecules. The world, as we know it, would cease to be. Discernment allows us to take known truths to form good judgment in our life, and the lives of others.

Discernment requires time, thought, and often prayer. Discernment is not haughty or arrogant in judgment. It can be used scientifically when we are discerning what is true about the world. One can also discern morality, behavior, beauty, the value of things, and deductive reasoning. Discernment allows people to decide if a claim is true or false.

People with the gift of discernment confidently voice their concerns because they are not entangled in feelings of judgmentalism or selfishness, nor are they bothered by other’s misgivings or scornful opinions. These people of tremendous clarity and insight are the wise mentors in which we (should) seek to be surrounded. Not because they can frustrate us who cannot see, but because they can see what we cannot yet see.

Pivotal, serious and crucial topics are being brought out in documentaries, newscasts, books, and other various forms of media. We hear of voter fraud, the insurrection, Biden’s competency, bureaucratic controls, the Hunter Biden saga, breach of military secrets, the Covid controversy, withheld alternative fuel sources, etc. We must constantly discern truth even though we are bombarded by skewed news.

Society throughout the years has been and continues to be manipulated by powerful elites. Why? Because power and money are its own enticements. While those who selflessly attempt to expose truths are ridiculed and scorned as “conspiracy theorist”.

Recently I watched the documentary “Above Top Secret: The Technology Behind Disclosure, directed by Blake and Brent Cousins featuring Dr. Steven Greer, who spoke of the UFO coverup. In the documentary many other topics were discussed, such as why the US still relies on fossil fuels, why travel has not advanced, and why no great discoveries have evolved since the 1950’s. I’m in the discerning stages on the information presented, however I must admit that most of us feel there is a cure for cancer, but money prevents it from being produced. We also know that there have been engines developed to run on water, but squelched. One of the more compelling discussions was that we have seen UFOs since 1947 yet no harm has befallen us, therefore they must not exist to harm us. And that most of the UFOs we now see are actually US military devices which will become tomorrow’s weapons in war. They predicted that news of extra-terrestrials will be released by the government when they run out of monetary support for the military. Time will tell and is an important part of discernment.

If you ponder on why we have seen so few advancements in vehicles, medicine, and fuel it becomes plausible that the wealthy powers prevent discoveries within their field. If this is possible, where does it stop? Are we free or manipulated with the illusion of freedom?

“Discernment is not knowing the difference between right and wrong. It is knowing the difference between right and almost right.” ~Charkes Spurgeon

“The first point of wisdom is to discern that which is false; the second, to know that which is true.” ~Lactantius

“Bureaucracy, the rule of no one, has become the modern form of despotism.” ~ Mary McCarthy

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, Feb. 11, 8–11 p.m., Darke County Singles Dance sponsored and held at the Greenville VFW. Doors open at 6 p.m. Music by Southern Memories; $9 cover charge.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 7:30 a.m.–noon, Breakfast sponsored by St. Remy’s K of C at The Russia Community Center.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2-6 p.m., Karaoke and an Open Kitchen at the Ansonia American Legion.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 5 p.m., Super Bowl Chili Cook Off Judging at the Ansonia American Legion. Entries must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. The bar will stay open for the entire game.

Monday, Feb. 13, 1-3:30 p.m., Memory Lane Dance “Valentine’s Dance” at the Greenville VFW. Music by Tom Everhart. Open to the public with $5 admission at the door.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 9–10:30 a.m., (Widow/Widowers) Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon, near Versailles on U.S. Route 127.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 5–7 p.m., Reuben sandwiches at the Ansonia American Legion.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 5–7 p.m., smothered pork chops at the Ansonia American Legion. Followed by a cornhole tournament beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18, Big Ginga performs at the Versailles Eagles.

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2-6 p.m., Karaoke and an Open Kitchen at the Ansonia American Legion.

Sunday, Feb. 19, 4 p.m., Fried Chicken dinners available for carryout by the American Legion and the Sons of American Legion. Curb service pick up available at the Versailles Vets Club either in their parking lot or on Wood Street.

Friday, Feb. 24, 4–6:30 p.m., Lenten Fish Fry at the Ansonia American Legion.

Friday, Feb. 24, 5–7:30 p.m., Fish Fry at Goat Farmers.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 a.m.–noon. Versailles FFA Free Omelet Breakfast and toy show held in the school. Those interested in attending must RSVP Taylor Bergman at (937) 621-9136 by Feb. 17.

Happy birthday wishes to Brook Homan, Tom Grillot, Carol Simmons, Susan Meyer, Sue Vickroy, Jane Bornhorst, Lucinda Todd, George Ward, Shawn Peters, Shawna Schmitmeyer, Theresa Schmitmeyer, Caitlyn Mary Hemmelgarn, Josh Didier, Jim Subler, Terry Oliver, Judy Cochran, Mary Bruening, Ernie Bergman, Lauryn Dickey, Renee Browder, Eric Epperly, Tom Schrader, Angela Westfall, Katelyn Platfoot, Vicki Monnin, Kim Hayes, Jace Vanzant, Scout Spencer, Raven Boerger, Leslie Phlipot, John Berger, Mallory Marshal, Michael Stammen, Rick Unger, Jennifer Sturgill, Dawn Luthman, Jennifer Paulus, Steve Kauffman, Peg Summers, Ola Schafer, Dave Miller, Brian Bensman, Reyna Shardo, Deyson Bulcher, Josh Brooks, Gary Cohee, Monica Goubeaux, Muzz Pierron, Bev Garrison, Gail Lunsford, Elaine Barlage, Kathy (Grillot) Magoto, Kay Borchers, Bev Francis, Linda Wappelhorst, Michelle Dickey, Brittany Dirksen, Ron DeMange, Rachel & Emily Tumbush, Brad Grilliot, Tim Magoto, Rita Ruhenkamp, Randy Swisher, Doug Seibert, Deb Groff, Karen Keiser, Diane Schrader, Kobe Epperly, Graham Holzapfel, Jason Roll, and those I missed as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Chris and Tom Huber (14), Miranda and Jeremy Flora (26), Elaine and Ron Marshall (36), Arlene and Bob Luttmer (36), Judie and Ron Stauffer (49), Dixie and Mike Wehrkamp (?),Ginger and Paul Brubaker (61), and all couples celebrating anniversaries

Please keep in your prayers Daniel Geise (65), Marvin Simon (79), Elton “Sonny” Meiring (88), Mary Wetzel Brown (95), and all those who have passed, including those whose anniversary of their passing is near. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick and suffering, for those who struggle, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, know that with discernment comes division. A person who seeks to become discerning must be willing to suffer ridicule and the effects of division. Discernment will divide the believer from unbeliever. It will separate the mature from the immature, and the naive from the prudent, but discern everything in life for your good and the good of others.