Greenville bowling celebrates senior night against West Carrollton

By Drew Terhall

UNION CITY — It was senior night for the Greenville High School boys and girls bowling teams on Feb. 8. The Green Wave took on West Carrollton at Woodcrest Lanes.

The girls team came out with a 1517-1299 win. Trinity Bowling led the team with a score of 315. Aleiha Fenton was second with 290. Marissa Boney and Caselynn Perry bowled a 251 and 224 respectively. Emma James scored a 98 in the first game and then Kiara Brown bowled a 74 in the second game.

The boys team could not get the win as they lost to the Pirates, 1811-1639. Alex Hadden led the team with a score of 301. Trevor Coppess was close behind with a 295. Noah Mansfield was third with a 283. In the first game, Trent Billenstein bowled a 136 and Luke Kiser bowled a 119. In the second game, Corbin Frye had a 137 and Graham Shafer had a 107.

Both teams have a 4-8 record. The boys have a 2-5 conference record while the girls have a 3-3 conference record. Both teams will return to Woodcrest Lanes on Feb. 15 to take on Xenia.

