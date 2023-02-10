February events at Aullwood

ENGLEWOOD — February may start out cold and dark, but by month’s end, signs of spring begin to emerge. Days are getting longer and warmer and tree sap begins to rise. It’s maple syrup time! Birds know this too, and the horizontal lines drilled by Yellowbellied sapsuckers on sugar maple trees are evident throughout the Sugarbush. Many birds begin to sing, including the Sugarbird, or Tufted titmouse, whose “Peter, peter, peter,” can be heard throughout the woodlands. This month can be the coldest and hardest on animals and plants. Many are hibernating or have gone dormant until spring. Birds are still active and many different species come together in winter flocks that move through the nature sanctuary. These birds can be observed from our warm and cozy Birdwatching Room at the Nature Center. Snowfall turns woodland and prairie into enchanted places; try exploring the trails in farm pastures on your cross-country skis or snowshoes.

The Troll That Hatched an Egg Exhibit (Members and Non-Members)

Aullwood Audubon is proud to host “The Troll That Hatched an Egg”, an exhibit from the internationally renowned recycle artist Thomas Dambo! Bo, Bodil, Bibbi and their troll-sized bird nest have come to life at Aullwood and are ready for your visit. Aullwood is open rain or shine. General admission tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. They recommend that you carefully plan your visit to allow for adequate time to explore our property and the Troll That Hatched an Egg exhibit. (Farm & Center)

Chipmunk Adventures Classes

Chipmunk Adventures Classes for Preschool children ages 2-5 accompanied by an adult. Discover and share the excitement of nature with us at Aullwood Audubon. Visit farm animals, hike in the woods, crunch in the leaves, or walk in the creek. We’ll do hands-on activities, nature art, stories, and songs together at each session. Classes are conducted outside under the Farm Pavilion unless weather conditions dictate otherwise. Then we begin inside, but our hikes are outside. Dress for the weather conditions. Come and explore the wonder of winter with us!

Themes and Class Dates are:

Valentines for the Animals – Wednesday, Feb. 15, 10-11:45 a.m.

Celebrate Ag (Agriculture) Day! – Wednesdays, March 8 and 22, 10-11:45 a.m.

Members $25/Non-members $30. Maximum of eight child/adult pairs. For more information call Beverly Holland at 937-890-7360, ext. 206 or email [email protected]

Project Feeder Watch (Everyone)

Project FeederWatch is a winter-long survey of birds seen at feeders, coordinated by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Birds Canada. Data from Project FeederWatch helps scientists track broad-scale movements of winter bird populations and long-term trends in bird distribution and abundance. FeederWatch results are regularly published in scientific journals and are shared with ornithologists and bird lovers nationwide. People count birds in their own backyards, or you can help Aullwood by counting birds at their feeders. Anyone interested in birds can participate and is invited to join them at the Marie S. Aull Education Center at 1000 Aullwood Road from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on the following Thursday and Friday dates for a relaxing morning of counting birds. Feb. 16 and 17, March 2, 3, 16, 17, 30 and 31 Aullwood’s FeederWatch is free and no preregistration is required. You’ll stay warm and cozy inside while watching, identifying, and counting birds, and people of all birding skill levels and backgrounds are welcome, including children, families, individuals, retired persons, and those with accessibility issues. (Center)

Adult Member Discovery Walks (Members Only)

Feb. 16 and 23, 8– 9:30 a.m. Bring your binoculars and delight in a weekly walk along Aullwood’s trails spotting birds and exploring the seasonal changes taking place at Aullwood.

These walks are for Aullwood and National Audubon Society members only. Binoculars recommended. Please be ready and waiting on the main sidewalk of the Nature Center at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start of the walk. Adult Discovery Walks are a benefit for members and there is no cost to attend. (Center)

Birding the Farm (Everyone)

Tuesdays, Feb. 14, 21, and 28, 2:30–4 p.m. Join Environmental Educator Sam Romeo on a weekly afternoon bird walk at Aullwood Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike. A variety of birds can be found on the trails and in the pastures and habitats at the Farm. In winter they see flocks of White-throated sparrows, Juncos and Eastern bluebirds along the brushy fence rows. You might even spy a Great horned owl in the Sugarbush! We will meet in front of the Farm Discovery Center. Binoculars are recommended. Free for members of Aullwood and NAS/ANCA with membership card; non-members may register and pay our general admission prices to participate.

Rent-a-Bucket (Everyone)

Fill out your application at Aullwood for Rent-A-Bucket and get your name on a maple sap bucket which is held from through March 12. For a donation of $35, ($15 tax deductible), you can have your name on one of our sap buckets on maple trees at Aullwood Farm! In recognition of your support, you will receive a half-pint of Ohio maple syrup ready for pickup at the annual Pancake Brunch on Sunday, March 5. Your maple syrup can be mailed for an additional $8 for postage. Reserve your bucket online at this link: https://aullwood.audubon.org/RentABucket

Great Backyard Bird Count

Join them on Friday, Feb. 17, 9:30-11:30 a.m., for a joint Project FeederWatch and Great Backyard Bird Count Day. Registration is not required and participation is free. The Great Backyard Bird Count is when people around the world come together to observe, count and record birds seen during Feb. 17–20. (Center)

Whose Tracks are These? (Everyone)

Saturday, Feb. 18, 10-11:30 a.m. Join them for a fun exploration walk – “Whose Tracks are These?”. Who leaves tracks shaped like a “Y”? And, who makes a “W” with their footprints? Solve nature’s mysteries by learning basic animal track identification skills with Environmental Educator Sam Romeo. Dress to be outside and get ready to learn and have fun during this interactive program. Free for members of Aullwood and NAS/ANCA with membership card; non-members may register and pay general admission prices to participate. Meet inside the lobby of the Farm Discovery Center. Visit http://store.aullwood.org to sign up. (Farm)

Sugarbush Walk (Everyone)

Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26, 2:30–3:30 p.m. The sap begins to move in the sugar maple trees as the length of each day increases. Discover how trees make their own food, how to identify trees in winter, and how maple syrup is made. Learn what birds and other creatures live in the sugarbush and who else besides humans enjoy sweet sap from the trees. You may also get to taste some real maple syrup! You must preregister for this walk; the number of participants for each date is limited. Visit http://store.aullwood.org to sign up. This event is free for members of Friends of Aullwood, National Audubon Society and ANCA affiliated organizations with membership card or receipt. Non-members attending pay regular Aullwood admission, free for children 3 and under, $8 for children 4 to 12, $12 for adults 13 to 64, and $10 for seniors age 65 and over and active duty military members. For information on becoming a members, visit https://aullwood.audubon.org/membership, stop by their front desk during regular business hours, or call us at 937-890-7360. (Farm)

Volunteer & Support Aullwood (Everyone)

To volunteer at Aullwood please contact Nenita Lapitan, Manager of Volunteer and Rental Services at 937-890-7360, x214 or email at [email protected]