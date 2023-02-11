Upheaval is on the horizon

By Timothy Johnson

Preacher’s Point

A recent news event that may have prophetic implications is the announcement last month when Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister, Mohammad Al-Jadaan, said, “There are no issues with discussing how we settle our trade arrangements, whether it’s in the U.S. dollar, the euro, or the Saudi riyal,”

Currently, OPEC only sells oil with American dollars. To purchase oil, every nation must first buy U.S. dollars and then their fuel. Suppose the world’s countries no longer need U.S. dollars to buy oil. In that case, they will sell their dollars, returning them to the American economy.

More money in the economy causes inflation. To take the money out of the economy and, thus, curb inflation, the Feds will raise interest rates. The Saudis announced their possible willingness to accept non-American currency on January 19. The Feds announced a .25% rise in interest rates on February 1. The American economy may be in for a rough ride.

Tie this economic news with the financial world’s ride toward cryptocurrencies. In 2020, the World Economic Forum said that cryptocurrencies would soon go mainstream. In 2021, the WEF reported that cryptocurrencies “can encourage financial inclusion.” In March of 2022, President Biden signed an executive order for the United States to explore a digital version of the dollar. The declaration focused on six key areas: consumer protection, financial stability, illicit activity, U.S. competitiveness, financial inclusion, and responsible innovation.

Our debt is 129 percent of our GDP, and we continue to spend more than we take in. There is no end in sight. Just like the American economy, the Titanic was considered “unsinkable.” Do the nations of the world see the iceberg and are now walking toward the lifeboats while enjoying the music of the orchestra?

Nearly every western nation is looking into the possibility of moving to a cryptocurrency. As mentioned, the WEF believes that “financial inclusion” into a robust world economy for smaller countries is obtainable through cryptocurrencies. The world is moving toward a cashless society.

During the coming Tribulation, the Antichrist will establish an economic system that requires a “mark” to conduct any financial transaction. Revelation 13:16-17, “And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”

There are several assumptions made about the upcoming economy of the Antichrist that may or may not happen.

A worldwide currency. The truth is the Bible does not say this. He has power over who buys and sells, but it does not mean that everyone uses the same currency. Americans may still be using dollars, Russians, the ruble, and the British – pounds. With the rise of cryptocurrencies, the likelihood of a worldwide currency is more significant than at any time in the past. My opinion is that a world currency is in our future. Still, it does not have to happen for the prophecy’s fulfillment.

Another assumption is that it will be a cashless society. The probability is nearly one hundred percent, but it does not say that. The passage only refers to an identification mark in the right hand or forehead.

Although a cashless, one-world currency is not explicitly mentioned, the probability of this becoming a reality is exceptionally high. Technology has already reached a point where the financial, medical, criminal, family, and any other needed records of everyone on the planet can be stored and readily available.

Another theory floating around is that the Covid vaccine is the mark of the Beast. Referring to Revelation 13:16-17, people receive the mark in the right hand or the forehead; this is not the case with the vaccine. There are other reasons why the vaccine is not the mark of the Beast. In the past, I wrote an entire column on this subject; I will not rewrite it here.

Society is constantly changing. Sometimes change is good, sometimes, not so good. Upheaval is when it seems everything changes at once, also known as radical change. As we can tell that rain is on the way, it sure seems that upheaval is on the horizon.

