Versailles moves past Houston to advance in tournament

COVINGTON — The seventh seeded Versailles High School girls basketball team moved on in the Division III Southwest District Sectional after defeating the 13th seeded Houston High School, 56-43, on Feb. 11.

Playing their game at Covington High School, the Lady Tigers trailed early as they were down 22-16 after the first quarter. But the Lady Tigers stepped up in the second quarter. The defense held the Lady Wildcats to three points. Versailles led 35-25 at the half. Junior Jenna Dirksen had 13 points at halftime. Junior Cassie Leach and sophomore Taylor Wagner each had six points.

The defense continued to smother Houston. Versailles held Houston to four points in the third quarter. It was a defensive quarter all around as Versailles only led 42-29 after the quarter. From that point, Versailles coasted to the 13-point win.

Dirksen led all scorers with 22 points. Wagner finished the game with 12 points.

Versailles will face the 14th seed in Indian Lake on Feb. 16 at Covington. The game is set for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

