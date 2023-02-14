GREENVILLE — The Darke County United Way joined with organizations across the country to celebration National 211 Day on Feb. 11.

The day is set aside to raise awareness of the vital services that 211 provides and to thank those who make the work possible, like the call specialists, community partners and donors. According to the local United Way chapter, every day, clients contact 211 to access free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, disaster assistance, food, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services and childcare and family services. No matter the situation, the specialists at 211 listen, identify underlying problems, and connect people in need with resources and services in their community that improve their lives. “From Hello to Help, 211 is Here”

