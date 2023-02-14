Greenville and Arcanum wrestling compete at Dixie Invitational

By Drew Terhall

NEW LEBANON — The Greenville High School and Arcanum High School wrestling teams competed at the Dixie Invitational on Feb. 11 at Dixie High School.

The Green Wave finished ninth in the event while the Trojans finished 17th.

For Greenville, sophomore Andrew Winner pinned Connor Bledsoe from Tecumseh to take first in the 285 class. Ashton Noggle finished second in the 120 class after dropping his match to Laban Green from Monroe in the first place match. Sophomore William Bush won his third place match in the 144 class. Senior Peyton McCartney took fifth in the 157 class.

For Arcanum, freshman Jesus Gonzolez took sixth in the 132 class. Freshman Malachi Wright just missed out on the top six after falling in the sixth round to Marcus Ray from Walnut Hills in the 138 class.

Both teams will compete in their respective league tournaments this upcoming weekend. Greenville will head to Butler High School on Feb. 17 for the MVL Tournament. Arcanum will head to Preble Shawnee on Feb. 18 for the WOAC tournament.

