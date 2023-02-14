Local Briefs

DD Board to meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its monthly Board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16, 4 p.m., at 5844 Jaysville-St. John’s Road, Greenville. The public is welcome.

Pot Pie Supper

HOLLANSBURG — The Hollansburg American Legion will host a Chicken Pot Pie dinner on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. until sold out. The menu consists of old fashion chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, your choice of green beans or corn, cole slaw or applesauce cake or pie and a drink.

Carryout is available and everyone is welcome. The cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under.

Bradford BoE special meeting

BRADFORD — The Bradford Board of Education will meet in executive session on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Room 404. The meeting is for private interviews to fill potential vacant board seat and possibly approving financial items, construction contracts and personnel. The special session will be followed by an executive session as provided by law.

Greenville BoE meeting

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education will meet in regular session on Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the Board. Prior to the regular meeting, there will be a work session to discuss early childhood curriculum and preschool beginning at 5 p.m. in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall.

Tri-County board to meet

TROY — The next regular meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. The meeting will be at the Board’s Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Access to the board meeting will be through the south entrance marked Training Center.