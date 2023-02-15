WOAC announces all-league basektball teams for girls and boys

By Drew Terhall
DailyAdvocate.com
DARKE COUNTY — The Western Ohio Athletic Conference announced their All-WOAC first and second teams along with their awards for boys and girls basketball. On the boys side, Preble Shawnee swept the coach and player of the year award. Jake Turner took home coach of the year while junior Mason Shrout was the player of the year. Shrout led the conference in scoring with 23.3 points a game, fifth in assists with 3.9 a game and second in rebounds with 8.9 a game.
On the girls side, Tri-Village head coach Brad Gray was named the coach of the year and senior Rylee Sagester was named the player of the year for the second straight season. The Lady Patriots finished the regular season 22-0. Sagester was second in the conference in scoring with 21.7 points a game. She was also fourth in assists and field goal percentage. Sagester averaged 4.2 assists a game and shot 51.1% from the field. She was top 10 in three-point percentage with 41.9% from three and was first in three-point makes with 83. In second was sophomore Taylee Woodbury from Mississinawa Valley with 48.
Here are the All-WOAC first and second teams along with the special mentions from Darke County.
Boys Basketball:
First Team:
Garrett Stammen – Ansonia
Nick Sharritts – Arcanum
Owen Canan – Bradford
Parker Davidson – Bradford
Justin Finkbine – Tri-Village
Wilson Suggs – Tri-Village
Second Team:
Ian Schmitmeyer – Ansonia
Regan Christ – Arcanum
Hudson Hill – Bradford
EB Fall – Franklin Monroe
Dalton Delong – Tri-Village
Special Mention:
Ethan Reichert – Ansonia
Garrett Garno – Arcanum
Landon Wills – Bradford
Gage Wackler – Franklin Monroe
Drew Anguiano – Mississinawa Valley
Trey Sagester – Tri-Village
Girls Basketball:
Coach of the Year:
Brad Gray – Tri-Village
Player of the Year:
Rylee Sagester – Tri-Village
First Team:
Mackenzea Townsend – Mississinawa Valley
Taylee Woodbury – Mississinawa Valley
Morgan Hunt – Tri-Village
Torie Richards – Tri-Village
Rylee Sagester – Tri-Village
Second Team:
Bailey Schmit – Ansonia
Alexis Gibbons – Arcanum
Kaitlyn Toy – Arcanum
Jaliyah Nichols – Franklin Monroe
Bella Black – Tri-Village
Kynnedi Hager – Tri-Village
Special Mention:
Brenna Schmit – Ansonia
Brooke Anderson – Arcanum
Izzy Hamilton – Bradford
Adalynn Hines – Franklin Monroe
Syenna Purdin – Mississinawa Valley
Sydnee DeLong – Tri-Village
