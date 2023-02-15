WOAC announces all-league basektball teams for girls and boys

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — The Western Ohio Athletic Conference announced their All-WOAC first and second teams along with their awards for boys and girls basketball. On the boys side, Preble Shawnee swept the coach and player of the year award. Jake Turner took home coach of the year while junior Mason Shrout was the player of the year. Shrout led the conference in scoring with 23.3 points a game, fifth in assists with 3.9 a game and second in rebounds with 8.9 a game.

On the girls side, Tri-Village head coach Brad Gray was named the coach of the year and senior Rylee Sagester was named the player of the year for the second straight season. The Lady Patriots finished the regular season 22-0. Sagester was second in the conference in scoring with 21.7 points a game. She was also fourth in assists and field goal percentage. Sagester averaged 4.2 assists a game and shot 51.1% from the field. She was top 10 in three-point percentage with 41.9% from three and was first in three-point makes with 83. In second was sophomore Taylee Woodbury from Mississinawa Valley with 48.

Here are the All-WOAC first and second teams along with the special mentions from Darke County.

Boys Basketball:

First Team:

Garrett Stammen – Ansonia

Nick Sharritts – Arcanum

Owen Canan – Bradford

Parker Davidson – Bradford

Justin Finkbine – Tri-Village

Wilson Suggs – Tri-Village

Second Team:

Ian Schmitmeyer – Ansonia

Regan Christ – Arcanum

Hudson Hill – Bradford

EB Fall – Franklin Monroe

Dalton Delong – Tri-Village

Special Mention:

Ethan Reichert – Ansonia

Garrett Garno – Arcanum

Landon Wills – Bradford

Gage Wackler – Franklin Monroe

Drew Anguiano – Mississinawa Valley

Trey Sagester – Tri-Village

Girls Basketball:

Coach of the Year:

Brad Gray – Tri-Village

Player of the Year:

Rylee Sagester – Tri-Village

First Team:

Mackenzea Townsend – Mississinawa Valley

Taylee Woodbury – Mississinawa Valley

Morgan Hunt – Tri-Village

Torie Richards – Tri-Village

Rylee Sagester – Tri-Village

Second Team:

Bailey Schmit – Ansonia

Alexis Gibbons – Arcanum

Kaitlyn Toy – Arcanum

Jaliyah Nichols – Franklin Monroe

Bella Black – Tri-Village

Kynnedi Hager – Tri-Village

Special Mention:

Brenna Schmit – Ansonia

Brooke Anderson – Arcanum

Izzy Hamilton – Bradford

Adalynn Hines – Franklin Monroe

Syenna Purdin – Mississinawa Valley

Sydnee DeLong – Tri-Village

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]