Extension hosts Ohio Weed University

CELINA — OSU Extension invites crop producers, CCAs, and agribusinesses to attend a regional 2023 Ohio Weed University on Wednesday, March 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is one of six regional meetings held across the state in the first week of March. The Mercer County Extension event will be held at the County Central Service Building, 200 West Livingston St., Celina.

This program is designed to keep agronomic producers on the cutting edge in weed control for their cropping operations. Topics addressed will include hot topics in weed control, local weed issues, biology, identification of weeds, control strategies, cover crop management in forages, and evaluating herbicides. Hands-on exercises will be included.

Featured speakers will include Dr. Aaron Hager, Associate Professor, Department of Crop Sciences, University of Illinois; Dr. Patrick Tranel, Professor, Weed Science, University of Illinois; Dr. Alyssa Essman, visiting Professor and acting State Weed Specialist, The Ohio State University; and, Tony Dobbels, Research Specialist, The Ohio State University. This is an “in-person” event with a portion of the program being conducted virtually at the above locations.

Dr. Hager contributes to increased crop production through the development and implementation of integrated weed management programs. His research helps to identify and manage herbicide resistance in the most aggressive agronomic weeds. Dr. Tanel’s research and teaching is based on weed science, with an emphasis on the evolution, genetics, molecular biology, and genomics of agronomic weeds. His specialties include herbicide resistance and weedy Amaranthus species. Dr. Essman’s research is setting up a long-term research project looking at the effects of cover crops and herbicide inputs on waterhemp populations and seed bank dynamics. Dobbels manages the herbicide evaluation and field research program in row crop weed control at Ohio State.

The registration fee per person is $40 and is due by February 22, 2023. This fee includes course materials and speaker Question and Answer sessions. Thanks to Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers for sponsoring this program. Please contact the Mercer County Extension Office for the registration information. On-site walk-ins are not available for this event. Commercial Pesticide and Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) credits will be available. To register for the event, attendees can register at www.go.osu.edu/23mercerweeds or by calling 419-586-2179 .

For additional information on the event, contact Ryan McMichael, Mercer County Extension Educator, Agriculture and Natural Resources, at [email protected] or by calling 419-586-2179.