Botkins three-point attack ends Mississinawa Valley’s season

SIDNEY — The Mississinawa Valley High School girls basketball team was close with Botkins after the first half. But the Lady Trojans caught on fire from three-point range and the Lady Blackhawks lost 60-47 in the Southwest Division IV sectional on Feb. 16 at Sidney High School.

Mississinawa Valley was without their leading scorer, sophomore Taylee Woodbury. Head coach Michael Paige said Botkins was able to take advantage of Woodbury’s absence.

“We were kind of working, preparing all year just in the event that Taylee wouldn’t be playing and Botkins was able to exploit that today and put a lot of pressure on the ball. Our lack of depth at the point guard spot hurt us today,” Paige said.

The Lady Blackhawks had a 22-18 lead at halftime. They started the game with a few buckets, but then became inconsistent on the offensive end.

Both teams had trouble getting shots to fall and couldn’t get past each others defense. The hot start from the Lady Blackhawks was the difference in the first half. Both teams matched point for point in the second quarter.

Once the third quarter started, it was all Botkins. The Lady Trojans scored eight straight points, including two three-point baskets, to take a lead.

Things started to take a turn for the worse as senior Jocelyn Hoggatt was out for most of the third quarter with a small injury. Paige said once Hoggatt left the game, Botkins jumped out to their lead.

The Lady Trojans made seven three-point shots in the third quarter. They ended the game with 11 total made threes.

Mississinawa Valley couldn’t break through the Botkins defense to get a run going. They spurts of great offense, but couldn’t string together enough points to take back control of the game. The Lady Trojans just kept making three point after three point shot to extend their lead.

Hoggatt did return in the fourth quarter, but the team couldn’t maneuver their way back into a lead. Botkins had a 41-36 lead after the third quarter and never gave it up.

With Hoggatt and Woodbury out for a period of the game, Mississinawa Valley showed how young they truly are. While the loss will sting, most of the team will be back and better.

“At one point, I think we had three freshmen on the floor and a sophomore. We’re really young. We’re 20-4 and we’re really young. The future still looks bright, but this one obviously is going to hurt for a little while,” Paige said.

Sophomore Syenna Purdin finished the game with 12 points on four made three-point shots. Hoggatt was close behind with 11 points. Junior Mackenzea Townsend had ten points in the game.

The Lady Blackhawks finish the 2022-23 season with a 20-5 record with a 9-2 conference record.

