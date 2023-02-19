Neal named president of Darke Co. Chamber

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome Rachel Neal as the organization’s new President and CEO.

Neal comes to the Chamber bringing many years of experience working in both small businesses and non-profit organizations, most recently as the manager at Happily Ever Co. Boutique. Neal currently serves on the boards of Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts and the Pregnancy Help Center. She also volunteers with several local organizations including Main Street Greenville, Greenville Girls Softball, Special Olympics, The Light Foundation, and other local activities and events.

Neal grew up in Darke County and, knowing the importance of a small town community, moved back to the area when she started her family. Her two school age daughters love to explore the Darke County Parks, and can also frequently be found on Broadway “visiting their friends” in the local shops and restaurants.

“At the end of 2022, I knew I wanted to become more involved in my community in 2023,” stated Neal, “but I wasn’t quite sure what the best way to act on this. When presented with the opportunity for the Chamber, it hit like a lightning bolt. Here is a way I can help our community with my unique experiences and perspective. I am very impressed with the Chamber of Commerce and all they do. I am looking forward to helping the Chamber continue to grow and help those in our community thrive.”

Neal succeeds Peggy Emerson, as Emerson has accepted the position of President with the Chamber of Commerce in Fairfield.

The Darke County Chamber of Commerce has served as the voice of business in Darke County since 1927. For additional information, contact the Chamber at 937-548-2102 or [email protected].