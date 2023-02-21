Drake Heating & Air and Schmidt’s combine

GREENVILLE — After an historical 78 years of service to Greenville and the surrounding area, Schmidt’s Heating, Cooling, Refrigeration and Geothermal has joined forces with Preble & Western Montgomery County’s largest heating and air service/installation provider – Drake Heating & Air. Drake is undoubtedly one of Dayton’s fastest providers for service and installation for your home’s heating and air conditioning equipment all over the Miami Valley.

Drake Heating & Air President and Director of Client Experience Steve Chrismer stated, “It is an absolute honor to be a part of a company that has been around the Greenville area for such a historic amount of time, earning the trust and respect of their customers for so many years. Greg and Lori Schmidt have been wonderful to work with and we look forward to their partnership moving forward.”

This is a great expansion for Drake, they have been growing every year and now have a Topline total revenue of over $7.6M with a 2023 target of over $8.7M. Drake will continue growing their Eaton and Dayton locations while the Greenville expansion takes place. Greg Schmidt said, “I encourage all of my customers to join the Drake family, as I knew they would be well taken care of by Drake. It was very important to us when we were making our decision that our customers would be taken care of, it meant a lot to me.” Drake Heating & Air will have technicians readily available in the area to ensure timely and expert knowledge for any in-home comfort needs.

Drake’s spokeswoman and VP of Operations Samantha Lucas said, “We love the Darke County area, and actually Julie Chrismer, owner of Drake Heating and Air is from Darke County…. we all are thrilled to join together with the Schmidt family to serve the community with all of their Heating and Air needs.”

They encourage any Darke County customers to book instantly online at drakeheatingandair.com or call their main line at 800-528-5624 or 937-548-5220. Drake is currently accepting new clients as well.