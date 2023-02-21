Miami awards degrees

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during fall commencement on Dec. 9.

Local students earning degrees include:

Kane Kimmel, Ansonia, graduated with a B.S. in Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering

Allie Null, Greenville, graduated with a B.S. in Computer Science degree in Computer Science

