Sheriff Patrol gearing up for annual Expo

GREENVILLE — Come one, come all to the 59th Darke County Sheriff’s Patrol Home & Sports Expo beginning Friday, March 31, 4 p.m. The Expo will continue Saturday on April 1 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This is a free public event with donations accepted. Come experience this Great Expo in the Beef & Dairy Pavilion on the north side of the Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville, entering at the east entrance. Many vendors and organizations will be located inside and outside the pavilion.

There will be recreational vehicles, camping, fishing and outdoor displays along with landscaping, home improvements and demonstrations. Experience the flavors from the Sheriff’s Patrol Kitchen and other exhibitor’s. Enjoy fishing in a Kids live fishing pond, youth making a DIY birdhouse sponsored by Ansonia Lumber, Sheriff’s K-9 unit exhibition and cheer on the youth who compete in the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers Association Ohio State Championship Kiddie Tractor Pulls on Saturday and the Grand National Kiddie Tractor Pulls on Sunday. The 5678 Dance Studio performers will share their talents on Saturday at 7 p.m. New this year is a visit by Who Dey, Cincinnati Bengals Mascot.

For further details about the Expo, visit their Facebook page, DarkeCountySheriffsHomeShow or contact one of the committee members: Joe Wintrow, Jerry Bunch, Dick Rhoades, Foster Cole, Rocky Harrison, Don and Diane Delaplane, or Aaron Kruckeberg 937-427-4929. This is a great event for all ages. Raffle tickets will be sold for fabulous door prizes for which you do not need to be present to win. Come and support the Sheriff’s Patrol. Be sure to visit their businesses and great organizations.

They hope to see you at the Home & Sports Expo, March 31, April 1 and 2.

The Expo committee is continuing to accept application/contracts for participation as well as sponsorships. Your considerations will be greatly appreciated by March 7.