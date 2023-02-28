Local Briefs

Elections board to meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections board members will meet on Monday, March 6, 9 a.m., for the March regular meeting and for its reorganization meeting. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.

Cemetery clean-up near Bradford

NEWBERRY TWP. — Spring cemetery clean-up will run through March 15. Please remove all decorations that you wish to save by March 15 in all cemeteries maintained by Newberry Township. New spring arrangements in vases attached to monuments or spring saddles will not be removed. Other new arrangements may be placed March 30. Cemeteries included are Highland – High Street, Covington; Greenville Creek – Buckneck Road., Bradford; and Freidens – corner of Versailles and Bradford-Bloomer Road. All artificial arrangements must be in a vase, hanging device, or on a monument saddle. Please put the deceased’s name and a contact person on the bottom of a saddle (in a permanent manner) so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument.

Scholarships for transportation fields

VERSAILLES — Local scholarships are available for students pursuing degrees or certificates in transportation-related fields. Length of study can range from less than a year to four-year degree. The award is open to graduating seniors or former graduates who attended high school in Darke, Mercer, Shelby, Miami, or Auglaize counties. Eligible fields include logistics, supply chain management and diesel technology. The scholarship is provided by Pohl Transportation, Versailles, Ohio. Application is available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation. Deadline to apply is March 31, 2023. For questions, call (937) 548-4673 or e-mail [email protected].

Ag-Labor Breakfast

GREENVILLE — There will be an Ag-Labor Breakfast on Saturday, March 11, 8 a.m., at Jack’s Cabin, Greenville. The cost is $5 at the door (All You Can Eat), with any balance being taken care of by the event’s sponsors for that day, which is Nutrien Ag Solutions of Greenville. The featured speaker will be Jared Coppess of the Darke Soil & Water Conservation District, who will discuss the many services his agency offers to local farm & woodland owners, including working with FSA programs and the success of the Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program, which is associated with the Office of Farmland Preservation of the ODA. Reservations are appreciated, but not required, RSVP by texting to (937) 417-4104 or (937) 417-4483, or [email protected].

Arcanum BoE to meet

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will hold its Regular Board of Education Meeting on the second Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m. in the Board of Education Office.