Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Feb. 10

DOMESTIC: At 3:02 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Fourth Street in reference to an unruly juvenile. The complainant, who has legal guardianship of her niece, advised they had gotten into an argument and she had wanted to search the juvenile’s backpack. The juvenile refused, and the live-in boyfriend restrained the juvenile so she could be searched. A cell phone was found on the juvenile, and she was not supposed to have one. Once the search was complete, the juvenile was released and proceeded to leave the residence without permission. The juvenile was located at the Darke County Fairgrounds and was transported to the police department. While at the department, the juvenile advised she had been punched, but officers were not able to observer any physical injuries on her shoulder or arm. Darke County Children Services was contacted and advised of the incident. There is nothing further in this case.

Feb. 14

WANTED PERSON: At 2:22 a.m. officers were located and apprehended Stephan Bright who had an active warrant through the Greenville Police Department for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal trespass with a bond of $525.

Feb. 15

DISORDERLY: At 4:52 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to an assault that occurred elsewhere in the city of Greenville. The female complainant advised that on Feb. 12 she was assaulted. Through investigation it was found the complainant had gone to the bar very intoxicated, and would not leave another female alone. It was found that while the complainant was at the bar, the two females had gotten into a verbal argument, and while they were arguing, the complainant got into the female’s face and pushed her. Officers advised the complainant that if they were to charge the other female, they would also have to charge the complainant. She did not wish to be charged, and there was nothing further on the case.

Feb. 16

WANTED PERSON: At 10:20 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Washington Avenue to serve an arrest warrant. Albert Reed had an active warrant for his arrest through the Greenville Police Department for failure to appear for a jail commitment on the original charge of assault, with 20 days to serve, no bond. Upon arrival, officers were advised Reed would be out. As they were being advised, officers observed Reed walking into the bathroom, stating that he would be right out, and he needed to use the restroom. Officers followed Reed into the restroom and saw him attempting to flush a bag of green leafy substance that had the appearance of marijuana, in the toilet. Reed resisted arrest and stated the marijuana fell out of his pocket into the toilet while he was attempting to urinate. He was transported to the jail, and future charges for drugs and tampering may be added.

Feb. 19

WANTED PERSON: At 4 p.m. officers responded to the Towne House Motel for a wanted person check. Misti Blankenship had an arrest warrant for failure to appear for theft with a bond of $25,000 out of Montgomery County. Blankenship was arrested and transported to A. Brown & Sons Nursery where an officer from Huber Heights Police Department took custody.

WANTED PERSON: At 2:21 p.m. officers went to the 300 block of East Third Street in reference to a warrant check. Franz Hardin was apprehended in reference to a parole violation. He was arrested and transported to the jail with no bond.

DISORDERLY: At 3:34 p.m. officers were waived down by a subject while traveling northbound in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. The female victim advised Shannon Vanhorn wasn’t letting her leave in her car while parked on the street in-front of her residence. Vanhorn had been previously indicted for vehicle theft of the same vehicle on Jan. 26. A misdemeanor citation was completed for disorderly conduct.

Feb. 21

WANTED PERSON: At 9:33 p.m. officers apprehended a known wanted person at the 100 block of River Street. Cody Lloyd was arrested for a warrant through the Greenville Police Department for failure to appear on the original charge of disseminating harmful images with a $425 bond.

Feb. 22

DISORDERLY: At 6:28 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Water Street in reference to a disorderly male that had broken a window out of a vehicle. Neil Fultz was observed to be under the influence of illegal drugs and was hallucinating. Due to his intoxicated state, Greenville Rescue was called to the scene. A search of the person revealed a small bag containing a Crystal like substance in his front pants pocket. He was charged with criminal damage, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, and obstructing official business. The incident occurred within 1000 feet of a school.

Feb. 23

WANTED PERSON: At 5:19 p.m. officers in the 500 block of Washington Ave arrested Shannon Vanhorn. She had a felony warrant for vehicle theft with no bond.

Feb. 25

WANTED PERSON: At 5:53 a.m. officers arrived at the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue to serve a misdemeanor warrant. Sierra Meade had an active warrant through the Celina Police Department on a charge of theft with a $2,000 bond. She was arrested and transported to Pak-A-Sak gas station where she was exchanged with the Celina Police Department.

MENACING: At 1:34 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Third Street in reference to a disorderly complaint. It was advised Christopher Newberry had caused many issues with the victim and his neighbors in the past, nor was Newberry supposed to be on the premises. When the victim told Newberry to leave, he pulled out a knife and swung it at the victim while threatening his life. Newberry was charged with aggravated menacing.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporte Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]