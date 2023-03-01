UC Lions support therapy dog

UNION CITY, Ind. — Amy Roessner, third grade teacher at Mississinawa Valley School, and Brody the Therapy Dog, made a presentation to the Union City Lions Club Board of Directors on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Mississinawa Valley is excited to announce that an Animal-Assisted Intervention (AAI) program is coming to the school to promote social/emotional well-being. AAI is designed to promote improvement in human physical, social, emotional, behavioral, and cognitive functioning. Amy is the handler of Brody, a Bernadoodle, who is being trained to be a Certified Therapy Dog.

The Union City Lions Board of Directors, after hearing Amy’s presentation, voted to donate $500 to help with the expenses involved with Brody.