Planting seeds for a healthier you

GREENVILLE — What do gardening, peaceful sounds and belly dancing have in common?

I Am Well Darke County, a dedicated group of body, mind and medical professionals would like to help you make the connection at “Celebrate You Saturday” to be held March 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Om Your Day studio, 120 West Third St., Greenville.

This month’s theme is “Planting Seeds of Wellness” and will include information on the health benefits of gardening and nutrition. One-on-one sessions will be offered on Chiropractic Care, Healing Touch, Massage Therapy and Thai Yoga Massage. Visitors can also take part in Sound Therapy, Chair Yoga, Aerobics, and yes, Belly Dancing.

I Am Well Foundation is a non-profit organization devoted to a Whole Person Optimal Health model designed to achieve and maintain health and wellness throughout one’s life. As part of achieving that goal, the foundation is sponsoring monthly “Celebrate You Saturday” events in an effort to introduce different body and mind practices. The $20 donation benefits the foundation.

For more information on Celebrate Saturday, visit the I Am Facebook page. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.iamwellfoundation.