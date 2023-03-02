Sagester named a finalist for Ms. Ohio Basketball award

By Drew Terhall

NEW MADISON — The finalists for the 2023 Ohio Ms. Basketball award were announced on Mar. 1. Tri-Village senior Rylee Sagester was named as one of the finalists for the award.

Sagester broke the state record for three-point shots made in a career with over 375 made threes. This season, she was named the District Nine Division IV, Southwest District Division IV and WOAC player of the year. Sagester averages 21.1 points a game and is shooting 41.9% from three-point range. She also averages 4.1 assists and 2.8 steals a game.

The winner will be announced on Mar. 8.

