Wayne HealthCare introduces new cardiology service line

By Dawn Hatfield

GREENVILLE — Wayne HealthCare (WHC) is proud to announce a new cardiovascular service line coming April 2023. Wayne Cardiovascular Center at 122 Martz Street in Greenville will become the future office of cardiologist Brian Dulin, MD, FACC. In an effort to grow cardiology care, WHC is excited to continue offering access to vascular services and provide high-quality care close to home.

WHC Vice President of Business Development Terri Flood said, “We are thrilled to have Dr. Brian Dulin become our cardiologist starting in April… he’s already established in our community, and being able to provide continuity of care is essential. People know him, and he’s also been key in [WHC] events like Pump Month and Heart Health 5K over the years. It’s important we make people aware that he is not leaving the community and also that Wayne HealthCare is adding a new [cardiovascular] service line.” Wayne HealthCare looks forward to expanding cardiovascular services.

In addition to maintaining the current cardio offerings (stress tests, echo, and loop recorders), Flood anticipates there may be new services added. “Providing education and awareness of services while sharing the importance of early detection is key. We can now refer patients to our employed cardiologist.”

Flood said, “We have seen an increase of patients taking advantage of the discounted prices [during Pump Month], especially individuals who would not otherwise have undergone screenings due to cost limitations. The hospital and the Foundation are offering affordable options for patients in our community.” Flood added, “It’s very important to identify risks and what might be preventable disease and seek treatment early to hopefully have a better long-term outcome and quality of life.”

“Donations to the Foundation and its programs are put back into providing care for our patients. Vascular screenings are $25 year-round. EKG and lipid panels are discounted during the month of February but offered year-round. Even on the cardiac side, if people can’t afford to come in for treatment, the Foundation will cover some of those costs, so they can get the treatment they need… we know how important to the community heart health is,” explained Flood.

Flood concluded, “We’re going the extra mile so patients don’t have to.”

Brian Dulin, MD, FACC is board certified in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine and is a graduate of The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health. He completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Kentucky and a cardiovascular disease fellowship at Yale University. Dulin provides a full range of heart and vascular care, including preventative, diagnostic, cardiac rehabilitation, nonsurgical and surgical treatment. Dr. Dulin has privileges at Wayne HealthCare and Miami Valley Hospital.

New and established patients may now call Wayne Cardiovascular Center at 937-569-6707 to book a future appointment with Dr. Dulin.

Reach Daily Advocate Reporter Dawn Hatfield at [email protected] or 937-569-0066.