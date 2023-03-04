Klamar named to World Vision board of directors

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, today announced their chair of the board, Dr. Anne Eiting Klamar, has been named to the World Vision board of directors.

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. With staff in nearly 100 countries, World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender.

“I’m honored to become a board member and help World Vision continue its path to a sustainable future to ensure it has the resources it needs for its important work,” said Klamar. “Through World Vision, I am working with some of the most amazing individuals committed to moving people out of extreme poverty. The relationship between Midmark and World Vision is an excellent example of how corporations and humanitarian organizations can work together to serve the world’s needs, especially by providing access to quality healthcare.”

Anne and her husband, Rob, also a physician, are true advocates for global healthcare efforts, particularly in developing countries where clinics may not have access to clean water and healthcare can often be rudimentary. They believe cleaner water is one of the pillars needed to improve healthcare. Anne and Rob also are part of the National Leadership Council of World Vision and co-chair the Maternal/Child Health Sector at World Vision U.S. with two other dedicated people.

In addition, Klamar serves on the Advisory Board for World Vision’s Strong Women Strong World (SWSW), a community committed to mobilizing others to come together to empower women and girls to live life in all its fullness.

“Along with being very passionate about the shared objectives of Midmark and World Vision, Anne brings valuable executive business expertise and extensive board experience to the World Vision U.S. board,” said Vonna Laue, board of directors chair, World Vision.

Midmark has been a long-time partner with World Vision, helping to bring better healthcare to communities in need around the world and in the United States through product donations and the building of caregiver kits. The company’s collaboration with World Vision began in 2005 when Midmark began donating high-quality, easy-to-use medical equipment to clinics in remote areas of developing countries. Since then, the partnership has grown significantly.

In September 2022, Midmark announced its 2021 trade-in program collected 1,000 eligible exam tables, which were donated primarily to World Vision. The organization refurbished and delivered them to clinics that provide healthcare to children and families in remote areas of developing countries. The donation, valued at approximately $500,000, is the largest one-time donation of tables from Midmark’s trade-in program. Since 2005, Midmark has donated more than 10,000 exam tables to World Vision.

Director of Corporate Engagement, World Vision, Jack Laverty, stated, “We know from the World Health Organization that one in six patients in the developing world gets an infection at their health center, and these infections are responsible for up to half the deaths of babies. Donations of quality medical equipment from Midmark is helping World Vision, making a difference for mothers and young children. By 2023, our focus on improving health centers and training and equipping community health workers will reach approximately 18 million people, and Midmark donations enable a core part of this work.”

“We believe that all people deserve quality healthcare, and we are committed to doing our part to make this happen by helping get equipment where it is needed most,” said Mitch Eiting, global community relations manager for Midmark. “We are very grateful to World Vision for helping us make this possible.”

In July 2022, Midmark teammates at eight locations built 3,750 World Vision hygiene kits distributed to Moldovia, Poland, Romania and Ukraine for Ukrainian refugees. The kits included several personal hygiene items and a handwritten note of encouragement. Additionally, the Midmark Store donates 5% of all store sales to World Vision’s U.S. Programs Teacher Resource Center to help restore hope for vulnerable kids and struggling families in some of our nation’s most distressed and under-served communities. In 2022, The Midmark Store donated more than $7,300 to these programs.

For more information on Midmark’s commitment to making a positive difference, visit midmark.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility.