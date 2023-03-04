UC Lions Club gets visitors

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club met on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the Community Room in downtown Union City. Eleven Lions and seven guests enjoyed a delicious meal of fried chicken, potato wedges, corn, and pineapple upside-down cake prepared and served by Diana Dubeansky.

The club welcomed three prospective new members to the meeting who were visiting for the first time. The club also welcomed some guests from their Indiana Lions Zone and from the Indiana Lions District. First Vice District Governor Julia Kozicki spoke for a few minutes and emphasized that working together for service makes for an enjoyable time. Kozicki also presented Union City Lion Curt Brooks with a pin for being a Lions Club member for 30 years. Second Vice District Governor Rocky Simpson also spoke and told the club this bit of advice: If you want to be happy for one hour – go to a movie, if you want to be happy for one day – go to an amusement park, if you want to be happy for one week – go on a vacation. But if you want to be happy in life – give yourself to others.

Also in attendance were Zone Chairman Jeff Manning from the Saratoga, Ind. Lions Club, and Anita Hines, secretary of the Saratoga Lions Club.