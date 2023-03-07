Blood drives scheduled in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Celebrate Hoops Madness with Community Blood Center by entering the weekly drawing to win a YETI cooler when you donate at the Pleasant View Missionary Church community blood drive Monday, March 13 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the SonLife Center, 5231 Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road, Greenville.

Blood drives will also be held at the following locations:

Greenville Women of the Moose community blood drive Tuesday, March 14 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren 421 Central Ave., Greenville.

Versailles Area Pride and Progress Association community blood drive Monday, March 20 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 State Route 47, Versailles.

Franklin Monroe High School community blood drive Friday, March 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at 8591 Oakes Road, Arcanum.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate with CBC now thru March 18 will receive the “Lucky Donor” shamrock t-shirt. Register to donate March 13 thru April 1 at any CBC blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center to be automatically entered in the three weekly drawings to win a YETI Hopper Flip Cooler.

Save time when you donate by downloading the Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.