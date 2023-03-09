St. Vincent De Paul collection successful

VERSAILLES — On Feb. 27, the Versailles FFA finished their St. Vincent De Paul Hygiene and Food Collection. The drive was very successful with the outcome of 12 large cans of coffee, 12 gallon sized cans of corn and green beans, miscellaneous canned good, 498 pairs of socks, 350 pairs of underwear, 125 bottles of shampoo/ body wash, 65 containers of deodorant, 150 tooth brushes, 115 bottles of toothpaste, miscellaneous hygiene and clothing items products, 25 twins sheet sets, 20 tie blankets from the Versailles FFA, 25 blankets, and a total of 118 casseroles with 36 made by the Versailles FFA.
Thank you to the community and Versailles FFA members who donated items. A special thank you to St. Denis Church, John’s IGA and Versailles Schools for serving as pick-up sites.