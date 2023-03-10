ESC changes meeting

GREENVILLE — The regular monthly meeting of the Darke County Educational Service Center (ESC) Governing Board originally scheduled for Monday, March 13, has been changed to Monday, March 20, at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Darke County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 5279 Education Drive, Greenville, Ohio 45331. The purpose of the meeting will be for all regular general purposes.

FM BoE meets

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a meeting in the Board of Education conference room at 8639 Oakes Road on Monday, March 20. The meeting will begin at 8 p.m.

Arcanum committee meeting

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum’s Finance Committee will meet on Tuesday, March 14, 6 p.m., at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum.

Arcanum LifeWise fundraiser

ARCANUM — The Arcanum LifeWise Academy is holding a Giant Cookie Fundraiser. All cookies are $15. Cookies include Easter Cookie, Mother’s Day, Graduation Party and Father’s Day. Orders are due by March 20. For more information or a link to make an order text or call 937-459-9224. Cookies will be baked on March 30 and 31 and will be ready for pickup on April 1 at Family of God Ministries, 310 W. South St., Arcanum, 9 a.m. to noon.

Bradford BoE to meet

BRADFORD — The Bradford Board of Education will meet in special session on Monday, March 13, Room 404, 6:45 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to appoint a new board member to fill a vacant board seat and to approve construction contracts. The special session will include an executive session as provided by law.

Public hearing for funds

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District is accepting public input regarding the expenditure of federal grants funds through Title I, Title II-A (Improving Teacher Quality), Title IV-A (Student Support and Academic Enrichment), CARES Act (ESSER), IDEA-Part B (Special Education) and Early Childhood Special Education grants for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school year. State law requires that prior to the adoption of any policies and procedures needed to comply with this funding, the district ensures that there are public hearings, adequate notice of the hearings, and an opportunity for comment available to the general public. A hearing for public input will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, Memorial Hall, 215 W. Fourth St. If you are unable to attend, but have suggestions or questions, email Jim Hooper, Federal Programs Coordinator at [email protected]

DD board to meet

The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its monthly board meeting on Thursday, March 16, 4 p.m., at 5844 Jaysville-St. John’s Road, Greenville. The public is welcome.

Spaghetti dinner at Trinity

VERSAILLES — The annual Spaghetti Dinner at Trinity Lutheran Church at 204 E. Wood St., Versailles, will be Sunday, March 19, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event is open to the public. The meal includes all you can eat spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert and drink. Donations are $8 for adults; $4 for children (6-12); and children 5 and under are free. Carryout is available.