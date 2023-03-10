MV MVCTC FFA team places 10th

UNION CITY — On Feb. 14, the Mississinawa Valley MVCTC FFA Farm Business Management team took their CDE test.
During the contest they have to analyze business management decisions, apply economic principles and work together as a team. The contest helps students learn business skills that they can use when managing their own agricultural business someday.
They placed 10th in the state. The members who participated were Aldon Edgar, Troy Woodbury, Krista Miller, and Ben Hartzell. The team was led by Aldon Edgar. Awesome job to all the participants.