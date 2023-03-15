WHC receives 2022 Healthy Worksite Award

GREENVILLE — The Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO) has announced that 96 Ohio employers have been recognized for healthy worksite practices in 2022. All 96 worksites will receive recognition within the state-wide organization’s tiered designation program the Healthy Worksite Award. Among the recipients being honored is Wayne HealthCare [WHC].

The Healthy Worksite Award recognizes Ohio employers who demonstrate a commitment to employee wellness through comprehensive worksite health promotion and wellness programs. Applicants are scored on the extent their wellness programs facilitate and encourage employee health, enhance productivity, and ensure a healthy work environment.

All applications were reviewed and evaluated using objective criteria. Four levels of high achievement were awarded in 2022 —Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum, in addition to an entry-level tier of “recognition.” To celebrate the accomplishments of Ohio worksites and their efforts to pivot and adapt during the pandemic, a Pandemic Response Section was included in this year’s extensive award application.

WHC Wellness Coordinator Robyn Feitshans said, “We [at WHC] have won this award for the past three or four years, and I think it is a testament to the hospital that we offer so much for our employees. We have an employee fitness center, health and wellness programs like Life Steps, a free blood pressure clinic, and even Clock in for a Cure, which allows employees to remain on the clock while undergoing their mammograms. Our plan is to continue to evaluate and add programs to help employees strive to meet their health and wellness goals. We will try to win the Healthy Worksite Award every year.”

The online award application is available to all Ohio-based worksites from mid-August through late October each year. While the 2022 application deadline has passed, the HBCO would like to encourage all worksites, large and small, public and private, for profit and nonprofit, to consider applying for the Healthy Worksite Award in 2023.

“Our Media/Award committee will be making some exciting changes to the 2023 award application,” explained Award Committee member, Lindsay Madaras. “As the landscape of worksite well-being continues to evolve, we want to ensure that the application reflects those changes. Moving forward, the award will have a stronger emphasis on how organizations support the holistic well-being of their employees with a greater focus on topics like mental health, financial wellness and more. In addition, the application will better align with organizations that have shifted to a remote and/or hybrid work environment.”

For a full list of 2022 award winners, please visit the HBCO’s Healthy Worksite Award website.