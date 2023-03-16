Commissioners discuss policy change and Ohio Pet Grants

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to say goodbye to Taylor Dill with OSU Extension. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

Dill attended the meeting to give an update on the OSU Extension and to announce her resignation. She will be leaving the extension after March 31 in order to pursue her Ph.D.

“I wanted to thank you all for the opportunity to serve my home county, but I got a really cool opportunity to pursue my Ph.D full time in order to expand my agronomy specialty,” Dill said.

She talked about her project “Battle for the Belt”, and Dill said coincidentally it will be the project that is spoken about at the Quarterly Luncheon on March 22 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The luncheon is titled “Growing in the Darke and will host speakers Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez, and Dill.

“It was a really interesting opportunity where I will be with the corn and soybean specialists, but I really wanted to say thanks for letting me serve Darke County. I have really enjoyed working with all of the farmers and serving with all of you,” Dill said.

Dill also sent a reminder about the 4-H enrollment deadline. Enrollment for the 2023 year will conclude on April 1.

The commissioners thanked Dill for her service to the county. Commissioners Holmes wished Dill good luck and told her that they have enjoyed having her.

A 2023 Ohio Pet Grant was accepted by the commissioners for a total of $2,500. This grant will be utilized to help with spay and neuter vet services.

“In the past they have been able to secure the pet grant, and this helps with community control of breeding animals so we don’t have multiples,” Aultman said.

At this time the grant is only used for dogs, but the Humane Society covers the catch, neuter, and release of cats in order to help with population control.

A policy changed for the processing of utility bills was approved to allow the commissioners to pay off the bills sooner. There were concerns regarding late fees and disconnect notices that county offices receive from various utility companies, along with schedule changes in the commissioner’s office.

Due to various changes that companies have made with billing and net due dates on the bills, the Darke County Auditor had proposed a change stating the commissioners will no longer be required to sign utility bills for Darke County Offices. This includes gas, electric, water, trash, phone and cell phones, internet, and property taxes.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

