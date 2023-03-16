Ohio Street to close for four months

GREENVILLE — Brumbaugh Construction will have North Ohio Street closed from Martin Street thru the north side of the bridge beginning Monday, March 20 at approximately 9 a.m. for sanitary, storm and water line reconstruction. This project will have the road closed for approximately four months.

Brumbaugh Construction will try to keep one lane open for emergency vehicles at all times. Local traffic and school buses should start using an alternate route beginning Monday, March 20. The Street Department will keep everyone up to date with the road closures and progress throughout the project.

The city apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause during this time. Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the Street Department at 937-548-2215.