STNA classes at BRC

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions, with one starting in April and another in May. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.

The first course will run from April 6-30. Classes will be held April 6–7, April 10–13, April 18­–21, and April 24–25, from 4 to 9 p.m. Clinicals will take place Sunday, April 23, and Sunday, April 30, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The second session will run from May 5-24. Classes will be held May 5, May 8–11, May 16–19, and May 22–24, from 4 to 9 p.m. Clinicals will take place Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Both the classroom study and clinicals of each session will be held at the Brethren Retirement Community, located at 750 Chestnut St., Greenville.

The demand for STNAs is high locally and across the state. Students can find job opportunities with hospitals, assisted living facilities, rehabilitation centers, and home health care providers. Additionally, many nursing schools in Ohio require applicants to complete STNA training as a program prerequisite.

Students will have certain requirements to participate in the class and clinical. Learn more and register by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/STNA.