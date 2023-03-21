Alumni Association new inductees to the HoF

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Arcanum Alumni Association cordially invites all alumni to the 2023 Arcanum Alumni Banquet to come enjoy a good meal and the fellowship of classmates and friends in a relaxed, casual atmosphere on April 15, 2023, no suits, ties or high heels necessary. Hosted by the Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee and the AHS Class of 1998, classmates are invited to come early and take a tour of the new school. Honored classes are 75th year – class of 1948; 50th year – class of 1973; 25th year – class of 1998; and the current senior class of 2023. Come and have a great time and remember as a member of the alumni at good ole’ AHS – we are always “Loyal and True”. To make a reservation, forms are available on the alumni tab on the school website, https://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/quick-links/alumni or on the Facebook page: Arcanum Alumni Association.

To date, the Arcanum, Alumni Scholarship fund has provided scholarships and student support worth over $162,000 to 175 promising AHS graduates who demonstrated financial need, academic promise, and community involvement since 1966. Again, this year, the group plans to honor five seniors with $1,500 scholarships and administer the $1500 Ted Murphy Scholarship as well. A new scholarship will also be added this year, the $1500 Pay It Forward Scholarship. The Arcanum Alumni asks that you consider sending a donation to the Scholarship Fund to further the education of our current senior class. Please send your donation to The Arcanum Alumni Association, Attn: Denise Swabb, 2011 Trojan Avenue, Arcanum, Ohio 45304. If you have any questions, please call Denise at 937/459-9081.

The induction ceremony to honor the new Hall of Fame members will take place at the Alumni Banquet on April 15, 2023 in the school cafetorium. Congratulations to our winners on behalf of the Arcanum Alumni Hall of Fame Committee! The Arcanum Hall of Fame Committee is pleased to recognize the following inductees for 2023: Distinguished Alumni Inductee: Randy O’Dell, and Honorary Trojan Inductee: Roy Hutchinson. The Distinguished Alumni and Honorary Trojan Hall of Fame was established to honor those individuals who have made a significant impact through achievement, actions and contributions within their communities and professions and serve as exemplary role models for Arcanum students.

Randy O’Dell graduated from Arcanum High School in 1981 and graduated from Wright State University with a degree in Accounting and Finance. Randy began working for Jafe Decorating, located in Greenville, in 1998 which provides specialty color and paint coatings on glass products for a number of commercial purposes. Randy’s hard work and leadership ability allowed him to move up in the company and in 2006 he began running Jafe. Randy purchased the company in 2010 and is still running things today. Jafe was named the Darke County Chamber of Commerce “Business of the Year in 2016” and in 2018 they celebrated their 40th Anniversary. Under Randy’s leadership, Jafe is active in the community with the Jafe Gives Back Program. The program has supported many groups and causes in the area including Youth Manufacturing Camp, the United Way’s Stuff the Bus Campaign, and Warm Winter Wear for Darke County. Randy has been active in the county serving on the Darke County Chamber of Commerce, Darke County CIC, Darke County Legislative Committee and the Arcanum Public Library Board. He has been a frequent supporter of Arcanum-Butler Local Schools including donations to the volleyball program, the Arcanum Alumni Association Scholarship program, and the Arcanum Athletic Boosters just to name a few. Randy served on the steering committee to organize community support and donations for Arcanum’s Agricultural Education, Athletic, and Community Center. Additionally, he was a major contributor financially for the project. Randy spent time coaching both boys’ and girls’ basketball at AHS and currently serves on the Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.

The late Mr. Roy Hutchinson was a long-time supporter of students and athletes at Arcanum-Butler. Roy was born and raised in West Virginia and moved to Ohio to find work in 1960. Soon after moving to Ohio he was drafted into Vietnam and in 1961 he joined the United States Air Force where he was named a Sentry Dog Handler. He worked for the Air Police, guarding perimeters of bases. After serving in several states as well as in Spain, Switzerland, Germany and England, Roy left the Air Forces in 1966. He married his wife, Myrt, in 1980. Both Roy and Myrt retired from General Motors in 1993 after working for GM for 26 years. After moving to Arcanum in 2001, they began working as custodians for the school district and did so for 12 years. This is where Roy became acquainted with Arcanum students. He was an assistant basketball coach in junior high as well as a youth t-ball and softball coach. When Roy wasn’t coaching he attended ball games and for 10 years he attended all the high school boys and girls basketball games, as well as softball games. Roy became not only a fan, but a friend and mentor to many players, friends and neighbors. He was known for his positive attitude and would often tell the kids not to forget to smile. Roy was a member of the American Legion Post 707 and Grand Squares Square Dancing Club. His positive influence was felt by many. Roy loved his time in Arcanum, where he felt like he was home. Congratulations to the winners on behalf of the Arcanum Alumni Hall of Fame Committee.

“Any institutions’ alumni are key to its growth. We are focused on giving a global experience to our students.” ~Shiv Nadar

“I think the success of any school can be measured by the contribution the alumni make to our national life.” ~John F. Kennedy