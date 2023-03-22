All-Ohio Division III and IV boys basketball teams announced

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — The Division III and IV All-Ohio boys basketball teams were announced on March 22 by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

For Division III, Versailles senior Connor Stonebraker was named to the All-Ohio Third team. Stonebraker was the MAC Player of the Year after averaging 22.3 points a game and just over 10 rebounds a game during the regular season.

For Tri-Village, seniors Wilson Suggs and Justin Finkbine were named as special mentions. Suggs averaged 14.6 points a game shooting over 50% from the field and shot 36.4% from three-point range. Finkbine averaged 11.7 points a game with 6.9 rebounds and had a field goal percentage of 59.4%.

For Division IV, Ansonia junior Garrett Stammen was a honorable mention. Stammen averaged 14.5 points a game with 5.6 rebounds and shot 47.7% from three-point range.

